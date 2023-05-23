Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing ►Podcast

We were there as OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh prepped for a congressional hearing – and today, we have a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into such an appearance. Also, getting in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist can cause a lot of stress. We’ll talk with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the importance of having additional coverage that will ensure you’re covered if you get in a not-at-fault accident. And this week, a U.S. House committee will take up several important trucking issues – some good for truckers, some not so good. We’ll review what’s being considered and why it’s important to you.
10:12– Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing
24:52 – Dealing with uninsured motorists
39:36 – Parking, younger drivers on the agenda in the House
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in York, Neb. That’s at Exit 353 off Interstate 80. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- Look up reviews of doctors who perform DOT physicals at the OOIDA website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The truck parking crisis will take center stage at a House markup hearing tomorrow. Another major metropolitan city is considering an all-out truck parking ban. And if you’ve got $700 to spare, have we got a hamburger for you.
Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing
Earlier this month, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh went to Washington, D.C., to testify on Capitol Hill about the supply chain from an independent trucker’s point of view. We were there as Pugh prepped for the hearing – and today, we have a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into such an appearance.
Dealing with uninsured motorists
Getting in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist can cause a lot of stress. We’ll talk with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the importance of having additional coverage that will ensure you’re covered if you get in a not-at-fault accident.
Parking, younger drivers on the agenda in the House
This week, a U.S. House committee will take up several important trucking issues – some good for truckers, some not so good. We’ll review what’s being considered and why it’s important to you.