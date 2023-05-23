Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing ►Podcast

We were there as OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh prepped for a congressional hearing – and today, we have a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into such an appearance. Also, getting in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist can cause a lot of stress. We’ll talk with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the importance of having additional coverage that will ensure you’re covered if you get in a not-at-fault accident. And this week, a U.S. House committee will take up several important trucking issues – some good for truckers, some not so good. We’ll review what’s being considered and why it’s important to you.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing

24:52 – Dealing with uninsured motorists

39:36 – Parking, younger drivers on the agenda in the House

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The truck parking crisis will take center stage at a House markup hearing tomorrow. Another major metropolitan city is considering an all-out truck parking ban. And if you’ve got $700 to spare, have we got a hamburger for you.

Back to top

Behind the scenes of a congressional hearing

Earlier this month, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh went to Washington, D.C., to testify on Capitol Hill about the supply chain from an independent trucker’s point of view. We were there as Pugh prepped for the hearing – and today, we have a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into such an appearance.

Back to top

Dealing with uninsured motorists

Getting in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist can cause a lot of stress. We’ll talk with Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the importance of having additional coverage that will ensure you’re covered if you get in a not-at-fault accident.

Back to top

Parking, younger drivers on the agenda in the House

This week, a U.S. House committee will take up several important trucking issues – some good for truckers, some not so good. We’ll review what’s being considered and why it’s important to you.

Back to top