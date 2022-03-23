Bad factoring deals trap truckers

Some specific financial companies are preying on small motor carriers, trapping them into factoring deals and agreements that can be very financially damaging – and impossible to get out of. We’ll find out what’s happening and how to handle it from Jim Jefferson and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Rigs without Cigs

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has started a program called “Rigs Without Cigs.” We’ll hear from the fund’s health and wellness manager, Julie Dillion.

What do you do first when you get a ticket?

There are a number of decisions you need to make after getting a ticket. One of the first should be calling an attorney. Next is whether to fight it. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain.

Physical damage – not required, but probably necessary

Physical damage coverage isn’t required by law so you might feel inclined to say no when your insurance agent asks if you want it. But you’ll think twice after hearing from the experts from OOIDA’s truck insurance department, who tell us which physical damage policies are worth it.

