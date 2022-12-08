Contact Us
TravelCenters

Averted rail strike good news for truckers

December 7, 2022

|

The potential rail strike was averted last week, but according to DAT, some shippers still took preventative measures and diverted some volume to truckload. We’ll have the latest on that, and what the market looks like as we head into December.

Listen to our full show

The potential rail strike was averted last week, but according to DAT some shippers still took preventative measures and diverted some volume to truckload. Also, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is continuing its efforts to teach people how to safely share the road with truck drivers. We’ll hear from one of the senior research associates who is getting creative when it comes to showing motorists the vantage point of a truck driver, and why it’s important to keep that in mind while on the road. And everyone likes a nice good Samaritan story. Marty Ellis recently ran into such a story, and he took some time to tell all of us about it.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

OOIDA’s Truckers for Troop makes a big donation to help veterans. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on supply chain issues. And a truck driver will be reunited with his co-pilot cat.

Share the road lessons

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is continuing its efforts to teach people how to safely share the road with truck drivers. We’ll hear from one of the senior research associates who is getting creative when it comes to showing motorists the vantage point of a truck driver, and why it’s important to keep that in mind while on the road.

Good Samaritan story

Everyone likes a nice good Samaritan story. Someone helping out at roadside, a stranger who lent a hand in someone’s hour of need, or perhaps someone at a loading dock who showed some kindness when they really didn’t have to. Marty Ellis recently ran into such a story, and he took some time to tell all of us about it.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

double brokering

Double brokering scam hits truckers

A clear case of double brokering is causing major headaches for some truckers. We’ll go over what’s happening, and how to avoid the scam.

December 06

truck parking Trucks at a truck stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike

Push to get truck parking bill through Senate

A push has started to get the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act through the U.S. Senate. We’ll explain where that effort stands.

December 05

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act clears major hurdle

What’s next on truck parking bill?

A bill to add truck parking has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. Now what? OOIDA’s Todd Spencer and Bryce Mongeon stop by to explain.

December 02

truck parking speed limiters OOIDA, U.S. Capitol. Photo by Eric Vega

Truck parking bill introduced in Senate

A Senate version of a truck parking bill is now officially in play. And what happens next could have a big impact on many truckers’ lives.

December 01

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Averted rail strike good news for truckers

Double brokering scam hits truckers

Push to get truck parking bill through Senate

What’s next on truck parking bill?

Truck parking bill introduced in Senate