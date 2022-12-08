Averted rail strike good news for truckers

The potential rail strike was averted last week, but according to DAT, some shippers still took preventative measures and diverted some volume to truckload. We’ll have the latest on that, and what the market looks like as we head into December.
Also, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is continuing its efforts to teach people how to safely share the road with truck drivers. We'll hear from one of the senior research associates who is getting creative when it comes to showing motorists the vantage point of a truck driver, and why it's important to keep that in mind while on the road. And everyone likes a nice good Samaritan story. Marty Ellis recently ran into such a story, and he took some time to tell all of us about it.
OOIDA’s Truckers for Troop makes a big donation to help veterans. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on supply chain issues. And a truck driver will be reunited with his co-pilot cat.
Share the road lessons
The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is continuing its efforts to teach people how to safely share the road with truck drivers. We’ll hear from one of the senior research associates who is getting creative when it comes to showing motorists the vantage point of a truck driver, and why it’s important to keep that in mind while on the road.
Good Samaritan story
Everyone likes a nice good Samaritan story. Someone helping out at roadside, a stranger who lent a hand in someone’s hour of need, or perhaps someone at a loading dock who showed some kindness when they really didn’t have to. Marty Ellis recently ran into such a story, and he took some time to tell all of us about it.
