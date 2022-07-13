Autonomous vehicles get another state OK

West Virginia has authorized the use of fully autonomous vehicles, including commercial vehicles, on the state’s roads, while Georgia’s governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for another month.

West Virginia has authorized the use of fully autonomous vehicles, including commercial vehicles, on the state’s roads, while Georgia’s governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for another month. Also, is this a good time to start a trucking company? People are asking that question, and many more, when they call into OOIDA headquarters. We’ll get some answers. And many people aren’t even sure what shingles is, but if you’ve ever had it, you’ll never forget it. On the upside, it’s now easy to avoid them, but many people don’t do what’s necessary to protect themselves. We’ll talk with Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund.

Diesel prices drop for a third straight week. OOIDA calls on FMCSA to enforce broker regulations. And another Tesla crash enters NHTSA’s crosshairs.

Is this a good time to start a trucking company? People are asking that question, and many more, when they call into OOIDA headquarters. We’ll get some answers today from Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Shingles. Many people aren’t even sure what it is, but if you’ve ever had it, you’ll never forget it. On the upside, it’s now easy to avoid them, but many people don’t do what’s necessary to protect themselves. We’ll talk with Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund.

