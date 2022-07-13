Autonomous vehicles get another state OK

West Virginia has authorized the use of fully autonomous vehicles, including commercial vehicles, on the state’s roads, while Georgia’s governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for another month.
Listen to our full show
West Virginia has authorized the use of fully autonomous vehicles, including commercial vehicles, on the state’s roads, while Georgia’s governor has extended a fuel tax holiday for another month. Also, is this a good time to start a trucking company? People are asking that question, and many more, when they call into OOIDA headquarters. We’ll get some answers. And many people aren’t even sure what shingles is, but if you’ve ever had it, you’ll never forget it. On the upside, it’s now easy to avoid them, but many people don’t do what’s necessary to protect themselves. We’ll talk with Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices drop for a third straight week. OOIDA calls on FMCSA to enforce broker regulations. And another Tesla crash enters NHTSA’s crosshairs.
Answers to truckers’ questions
Is this a good time to start a trucking company? People are asking that question, and many more, when they call into OOIDA headquarters. We’ll get some answers today from Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Avoiding shingles
Shingles. Many people aren’t even sure what it is, but if you’ve ever had it, you’ll never forget it. On the upside, it’s now easy to avoid them, but many people don’t do what’s necessary to protect themselves. We’ll talk with Dr. John McElligott of the St. Christopher Fund.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The comment period for FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal is closing soon. Truckers and the general public can submit comments to FMCSA on the proposal through July 18.
- Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. That takes place at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about Occupational Health Systems at OHSWest.com.
- You can find out more about the St. Christopher Fund at TruckersFund.org.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- OOIDA is soliciting personal letters or hand-made cards from children to be sent as part of those care packages. Mail them to OOIDA Truckers for Troops, PO Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO, 64029, c/o Norita Taylor.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.