Automated car crash stats cause concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information about automated cars and crashes. And what they’ve revealed is concerning, at best.

The feds send out the first funding from the infrastructure law’s bridge program. There’s still a chance to speak out on next year’s UCR fees. And two workers get rescued from a vat of chocolate.

A song for truckers

A nurse turned singer-songwriter is singing the praises of truck drivers. John Perkins recently wrote a song dedicated to the hard-working men and women on the road. He’ll explain how the song came about, and why he wants to show support for truckers.

Special Olympics truck

An OOIDA member is taking her support for the Special Olympics on the road with her brand-new truck that’s wrapped to promote the organization.

