Audit: Your personal information at risk

November 4, 2021

Land Line Now, Nov. 4, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

A recent audit by a government watchdog says the FMCSA computer systems holding your personal information are very vulnerable to hacking.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Eleven GOP senators want restrictions lifted on 18- to 21-year-old drivers. Acting administrator of FMCSA places emphasis on detention time during talk with OOIDA board members. And an autonomous trucking company announces plans to expand runs throughout the South.

II. Personal information at risk in FMCSA systems, audit says

A recent audit by a government watchdog says that the FMCSA computer systems holding your personal information are very vulnerable to hacking. Also, the government launches an initiative to improve road safety, and OOIDA wants to fix a system for reporting coercion and other trucker complaints.

III. State and local transportation vote results

Earlier this week, voters in seven states made their voices heard on local and state transportation spending. We’ll have a rundown on what passed where.

IV. OOIDA Board talks big trucking issues

The OOIDA Board of Directors is in town this week, discussing the direction the Association will take – especially regarding legislation and regulation – over the next six months. We’ll offer up some insight into what’s going on and why it matters.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

