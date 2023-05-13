Marty Ellis has been talking with drivers about a question: Are trucks getting too automated? Are automated manual transmissions, adaptive cruise control or automatic emergency brakes too much? Also, some carriers are enforcing ever stricter policies on several issues, including personal conveyance, the split sleeper berth provision and inward-facing cameras. And OOIDA’s biannual board meeting recently took place. We’ll hear from one of the members of the board to talk about his career – and his side job running an animal rescue and sanctuary.
10:12– Carriers cracking down on some policies
24:52 – Bee Wings and Fuzzy Things
39:36 – Are trucks getting too automated?
FMCSA pushes back its plans for a speed limiter mandate. A senator looks ahead in her battle against an EPA regulation. And new sensors installed in some U.S. highways could reduce road repairs.
Some carriers are enforcing ever stricter policies on several issues. Those include personal conveyance, the split sleeper berth provision and inward-facing cameras.
OOIDA's biannual board meeting recently took place. We'll hear from one of the members of the board to talk about his career – and his side job running an animal rescue and sanctuary.
Marty Ellis has been talking with drivers about a question: Are trucks getting too automated? Are automated manual transmissions, adaptive cruise control or automatic emergency brakes too much?