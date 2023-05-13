Marty Ellis has been talking with drivers about a question: Are trucks getting too automated? Are automated manual transmissions, adaptive cruise control or automatic emergency brakes too much? Also, some carriers are enforcing ever stricter policies on several issues, including personal conveyance, the split sleeper berth provision and inward-facing cameras. And OOIDA’s biannual board meeting recently took place. We’ll hear from one of the members of the board to talk about his career – and his side job running an animal rescue and sanctuary.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Carriers cracking down on some policies

24:52 – Bee Wings and Fuzzy Things

39:36 – Are trucks getting too automated?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA pushes back its plans for a speed limiter mandate. A senator looks ahead in her battle against an EPA regulation. And new sensors installed in some U.S. highways could reduce road repairs.

Back to top

Carriers cracking down on some policies

Some carriers are enforcing ever stricter policies on several issues. Those include personal conveyance, the split sleeper berth provision and inward-facing cameras.

Back to top

Bee Wings and Fuzzy Things

OOIDA’s biannual board meeting recently took place. We’ll hear from one of the members of the board to talk about his career – and his side job running an animal rescue and sanctuary.

Back to top

Are trucks getting too automated?

Marty Ellis has been talking with drivers about a question: Are trucks getting too automated? Are automated manual transmissions, adaptive cruise control or automatic emergency brakes too much?

Back to top