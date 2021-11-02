Are towing companies open to reform?

Land Line Now, Nov. 2, 2021.
OOIDA’s Mike Matousek just took part in a national towing conference, advocating for truckers. So are towing groups open to reform?
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The latest reports on fuel prices tell different stories, and could signal upcoming drop. 3G technology is on the way out – could your ELD be affected? And Halloween decorations are fun right up until the point someone calls 911 on you.
II. A look at an oil analysis report
Making oil analysis a part of your maintenance routine can save you money and headaches. Shawn Whitacre of Chevron pulls one specific oil analysis report from his file cabinet and explains what it says about how the truck is running.
III. Are towing groups open to reform?
Mike Matousek of OOIDA just took part in a conference with national towing groups where he made his case for small business truckers who can find themselves in dire straits after needing help on the side of the road. We’ll hear how open towing groups are to reform and what you can do to make change happen.
IV. OOIDA Board speaks on top issues
This week, the OOIDA Board of Directors is meeting to discuss the most important issues in the industry, and to offer guidance to the staff on which of those issues need the most attention. And we’ll have an update on truck parking in Oregon and staged accidents.
- The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a trucker that hit and killed someone about 9 p.m. Oct. 29 on southbound I-35 in Franklin County. A witness told troopers they think the truck was hauling a blue bull rack cattle trailer.
- If you know anything, contact the Kansas Highway Patrol at 785-296-6800.
- The OOIDA Truckers for Troops campaign starts Monday, Nov. 8 and runs until the start of business Monday, Nov. 15. You can join OOIDA or renew your membership for a discounted rate. 10 percent of that will go toward care packages for troops and to support the Veterans Community Project. OOIDA will match that money.
- Starting Saturday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ingrid Brown Petro in Oklahoma City. That’s at Exit 127 off Interstate 40E and Exit 154 off Interstate 40W. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
