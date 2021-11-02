Are towing companies open to reform?

Land Line Now, Nov. 2, 2021.

OOIDA’s Mike Matousek just took part in a national towing conference, advocating for truckers. So are towing groups open to reform?

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The latest reports on fuel prices tell different stories, and could signal upcoming drop. 3G technology is on the way out – could your ELD be affected? And Halloween decorations are fun right up until the point someone calls 911 on you.

II. A look at an oil analysis report

Making oil analysis a part of your maintenance routine can save you money and headaches. Shawn Whitacre of Chevron pulls one specific oil analysis report from his file cabinet and explains what it says about how the truck is running.

III. Are towing groups open to reform?

Mike Matousek of OOIDA just took part in a conference with national towing groups where he made his case for small business truckers who can find themselves in dire straits after needing help on the side of the road. We’ll hear how open towing groups are to reform and what you can do to make change happen.

IV. OOIDA Board speaks on top issues

This week, the OOIDA Board of Directors is meeting to discuss the most important issues in the industry, and to offer guidance to the staff on which of those issues need the most attention. And we’ll have an update on truck parking in Oregon and staged accidents.

