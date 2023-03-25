Americans want truck parking solutions, just not in their backyards

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about how the non-trucking public views the truck parking crisis. Also, spot rates? Dropping. Volume and demand? Flat. Operating costs? Up. There aren’t a whole lot of positive developments when it comes to the market, but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation looks for a silver lining. And what sort of recognition should people get after a long career of service? Marty Ellis recently ran into two situations that he thought offered a stark comparison between how it should be, and how it unfortunately is for far too many people.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Looking for the silver lining in the freight market.

24:03 – The general public and truck parking.

38:47 – Recognition for a long career?

You can find OOIDA’s Monthly Trucking Market Update online.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A truck manufacturing group is expressing serious concerns about California’s emissions standards. More freight is crossing U.S. borders by truck. And we’ll tell you why TA turned down a more lucrative acquisition offer.

Spot rates? Dropping. Volume and demand? Flat. Operating costs? Up. There aren’t a whole lot of positive developments when it comes to the market, but Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation looks for a silver lining. He stops by to break down the Foundation’s latest Market Update.

In our latest installment of the Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about how the non-trucking public views the truck parking crisis. Plus, one state is using a common-sense approach to add more spaces, a case of NIMBYism in Virginia and a new website that helps truckers find a spot.

What sort of recognition should people get after a long career of service? We’ve all heard about the proverbial gold watch, but these days, such things are rare. Marty Ellis recently ran into two situations that he thought offered a stark comparison between how it should be, and how it unfortunately is for far too many people.

