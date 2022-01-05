Aguilera-Mederos case: What can we learn?

Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh of OOIDA contend the Aguilera-Mederos case is indicative of bigger problems – among them driver training.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
Hundreds of drivers were left stranded for more than 24 hours on I-95 amid a winter storm. Diesel prices continue trending downward. And you’d think a game played on ice would thrive in colder temperatures, but everything has its limits.
II. Aguilera-Mederos case a sign of bigger problems
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-year prison sentence has been commuted by Colorado’s governor, making him eligible for parole in 2026. And Todd Spencer and Lewie Pugh of OOIDA contend the entire case is indicative of a bigger problem in the trucking industry. They’ll discuss the case, driver training, loopholes in the regulatory system and what happens next.
III. States change fuel tax rates
About a dozen states made changes in their fuel tax for the new year. We’ll have a rundown of the increases and decreases.
IV. This time, kicking the can hurts
Congress has passed a stopgap spending measure to keep the government running. However, unlike past examples, this time it will have a direct, negative impact on transportation, especially highways.
