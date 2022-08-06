AB5 pushing truckers to adapt

California’s AB5 continues to confuse and anger truckers who simply want to run their businesses. But it’s also causing some to try to adapt to the new situation, and they’re telling Marty Ellis about it.

The U.S. DOT considers changes to drug and alcohol testing process that could streamline things. Embark demonstrates how law enforcement would pull over a fully-autonomous truck. And the man who went from hauling frozen stiffs to… hauling a different kind of frozen stiff.

How to help tires beat the heat

Your truck is likely full of sensor and alarms that alert you to the first sign of a problem, and that is a good thing. Such is the case with an overheating tire. So what do we do when that alert comes through? Mike Steiner of Michelin breaks it down.

CVSA honors driver

A driver with more than 40 years of experience behind the wheel and approximately 4 million incident free miles has been given CVSA’s 2022 International Driver Excellence Award. We’ll introduce you to the winner and discuss her career.

