AB5, PRO Act create confusion; we’ll clear it up

Land Line Now, Aug. 9, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
California’s AB5 and the federal PRO Act have confused many truckers about what is and isn’t legal. We’ll offer some clarification.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
The Senate inches closer to a vote on infrastructure. A suit against Navistar is reversed. And six planes, one Michigan highway.
II. Some advice for Brake Safety Week
Brake violations – especially brakes that are out of adjustment – are among the most common violations in commercial motor vehicle inspections. And that’s why CVSA conducts its annual Brake Safety Week enforcement blitz. This year, it starts on Aug. 22. We’ll have some advice.
III. Land Line Magazine Preview
The Highway Trust Fund is running out of funds, and that spells trouble for professional truck drivers. That’s the cover story of the latest issue of Land Line Magazine. We’ll have a preview of that, plus other stories that make up the August/September issue, including an increased focus on the driver retention problem and the return of truck shows.
IV. AB5, PRO Act – here’s what is and isn’t legal
California’s AB5 and an attempt to duplicate it at the federal level have led to a lot of confusion among truckers about what is and isn’t legal anymore. We’ll offer some clarification on that and other issues.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Racine, Wis. That’s at Exit 333 on Interstate 94. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about Brake Safety Week 2021 here.
- You can also find out more about brake adjustment at the Brake Safe website or by calling them at 1-888-381-2355.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.