AB5 likely to hit supply chain

With California now having the green light to implement AB5, owner-operators are understandably on edge. The law is likely to lead to a snowball effect in the industry – and one of those effects is likely going to hit the supply chain. Dean Croke of DAT has been thinking about the possible implications of AB5 in that light – and joins the show to share what he found out.

Listen to our full show

With California now having the green light to implement AB5, owner-operators are understandably on edge. The law is likely to lead to a snowball effect in the industry – and one of those effects is likely going to hit the supply chain. Also, what is the definition of the word “broker”? It seems a pretty simple question, but it’s spurred the FMCSA to ask for input from the public. OOIDA says it’s entirely the wrong question to ask. And a New Jersey bill would prevent the state from sharing drivers’ information with other states that use red light and speed enforcement cameras. Meanwhile, Michigan may authorize speed enforcement cameras in work zones.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

As the protests against AB5 continue in California, OOIDA pens a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for answers. A new study suggests that gas tax holidays aren’t as effective as advertised. And Class 8 truck sales are on an upward swing.

OOIDA: Broker definition not the problem

What is the definition of the word broker? It seems a pretty simple question, but it’s spurred the FMCSA to ask for input from the public. However, OOIDA says it’s entirely the wrong question to ask.

Enforcement cameras on the agenda in two states

A New Jersey bill would prevent the state from sharing drivers’ information with other states that use red light and speed enforcement cameras. Meanwhile, Michigan’s state lawmakers may authorize using speed enforcement cameras in highway work zones.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information