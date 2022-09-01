AB5 – answering some of the questions

There are more questions than answers about California’s AB5 law. Enforcement may be just around the corner. So with that in mind, California officials are trying to clear up some of the confusion about how it’ll affect the trucking industry. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what we learned from a recent webinar dedicated to the controversial law.

Listen to our full show

California officials are trying to clear up some of the confusion about how AB5 will affect the trucking industry. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what we learned from a recent webinar dedicated to the controversial law. Also, spot market loads into the U.S. from Canada have dropped 20% compared with this time last year. Dean Croke of DAT discusses that and more on the freight trends in the spot market. And it’s well known that truckers are not supposed to text while out on the road. But Marty Ellis says that apparently, some brokers didn’t get the memo.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA extends its COVID-19 emergency declaration again. OOIDA issues a nationwide Call to Action on California’s AB5 law. And two separate truck crashes have the internet doing what it often does best – coming up with puns.

Spot market soft on the border

Spot market loads into the U.S. from Canada have dropped 20% compared with this time last year. Dean Croke of DAT discusses that and more on the freight trends in the spot market.

Brokers and texting

It’s well known that truckers are not supposed to text while out on the road. But Marty Ellis says that apparently, some brokers didn’t get the memo.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information