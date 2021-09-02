AB5 and Prop 22 – what’s the latest?

Land Line Now, Sept. 1, 2021.

The lawsuit against California’s AB5 may go to the Supreme Court, while a California court rules that a related law is unconstitutional.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Exploring why FMCSA made specific changes to its pandemic waivers. NHTSA tells Tesla is has some explaining to do. And the first four inductees in a hall of fame for trucking legends are named.

II. The broken broker bond system

When a broker doesn’t pay, federal law requires them to carry a bond to cover carriers who have hauled a load. But in practice, it only comes through in a limited number of cases and usually not for the full amount owed.

III. Ida and the freight market

Hurricane Ida is already having an impact on the markets. We’ll explain what’s happened so far and what could happen over the coming days.

IV. AB5 and Proposition 22 update

The lawsuit against California’s AB5 – the law meant to determine who is and isn’t an independent contractor – may go to the Supreme Court, while another related law has been ruled unconstitutional.

