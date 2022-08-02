Contact Us
A Texas-sized drive-thru for truckers

August 1, 2022

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that certainly holds true for one drive-thru that’s big enough for truck drivers. We’ll hear from the restaurant owner about the unique opportunity he’s giving drivers.

Listen to our full show

A new piece of legislation aims to steer the U.S. away from fossil fuels. Diesel thieves are getting bold. And in an annual tradition, Landstar gives away a truck – and has some fun doing it.

News roundup

Hours-of-service relief, AB5 and a massive payout following a deadly crash – Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine stops by to discuss and analyze some of the biggest stories going around in the trucking industry.

Climate bill and transportation

Congress is getting ready to head home for the August recess, but the Senate has some business to attend to – and it’s business that’s likely to affect transportation. We’ll get the details from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

