A look back at court victories in New York, Virginia

We’ll look back at $44.4 million court victory in New York state related to registration and decal taxes, as well as OOIDA’s case that overturned 30-minute break violations in Virginia. Also, truck parking and overtime pay continue to make headlines, and OOIDA’s lending a voice to those stories. We’ll hear from OOIDA’s chief operating officer to learn more about him and his role at the association. And this weekend is the time of the year when we remember what we’re thankful for. Marty Ellis is thankful for many things – and he’ll share a few with us today.

Virginia 30-minute break case

When the state of Virginia began issuing citations in 2015 for hours of service violations related to the 30-minute break provision, they made a mistake. Turns out, they had no legal right to do it – and OOIDA made sure they made it right. In our continuing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we look at how the Association took on the state of Virginia and won.

Truck parking, overtime pay in spotlight

What we’re thankful for

This weekend is the time of the year when we remember what we’re thankful for. Marty Ellis is thankful for many things – and he’ll share a few with us today.

