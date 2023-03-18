A look ahead at diesel prices

Diesel prices are coming down, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service joins us with a forecast for the coming months. Also, a big part of the Mid America Trucking Show is one of the most prestigious show truck events, the Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Competition. And we’ve all seen it. Someone cuts off another vehicle, slows down in the fast lane, or does something else not particularly smart in traffic. And the result is road rage on the part of the other driver. Marty Ellis has seen some examples lately and offers a few thoughts.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Forecasting diesel prices.

24:03 – A look ahead at the show trucks at MATS.

38:47 – Avoiding road rage.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

OOIDA urges FMCSA to address broker issues. A tow truck driver is hit and killed while responding to a crash in Georgia. 358 truck parking spaces have been added across the country after Love’s Travel Stops opens 3 new locations.

Forecasting diesel prices

Diesel prices are coming down, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service joins us with a forecast for the coming months. Tom also tells us about some drastic changes in the way diesel is priced.

A look ahead at the show trucks at MATS

In just a week or more, truckers will gather in Louisville, Kentucky, for the Mid-America Trucking Show. And a big part of that event is one of the most prestigious show truck events, the Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Competition. We’ll hear from Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

Avoiding road rage

We’ve all seen it. Someone cuts off another vehicle, slows down in the fast lane, or does something else not particularly smart in traffic. And the result is road rage on the part of the other driver. Marty Ellis has seen some examples lately of people reacting to one stupid thing by doing something equally bad. And he has a few thoughts.

