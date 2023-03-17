A chance to speak out on underride guards

The federal government will soon be accepting input from the public regarding whether to require side underride guards on large trucks. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is offering truckers a chance to speak out on broker problems. Also, the largest annual trucking trade show will soon get underway in Louisville, Ky. And the Georgia House has approved a reworked bill to allow some 88,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state. And OOIDA has encouraged Georgia truckers to reach out to their state lawmakers about the legislation.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – An early sneak peek at MATS.

24:03 – The underride guard issue is back.

38:47 – Heavier trucks move ahead in Georgia.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

FMCSA is proposing a 9% cut to UCR fees for truckers. A man from Mexico has been sentenced after leading a double broker scheme. And a bat signed by Cal Ripken Jr. will soon be up for auction to raise money for truckers in need.

An early sneak peek at MATS

The largest annual trucking trade show will soon get underway in Louisville, Ky. We’ll hear from show organizer Toby Young, who will offer up all the details as well as what attendees can expect this year.

The underride guard issue is back

The federal government will soon be accepting input from the public regarding whether to require side underride guards on large trucks. Meanwhile, the FMCSA is offering truckers a chance to speak out on broker problems.

Heavier trucks move ahead in Georgia

The Georgia House has approved a reworked bill to allow some 88,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state. And OOIDA has encouraged Georgia truckers to reach out to their state lawmakers about the legislation. Meanwhile, ticket quotas and speed traps are a feature found in some small towns that rely on that revenue for an outsize portion of their budget.

