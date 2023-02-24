Pitt Ohio moves into new Roanoke, Va., terminal

February 24, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Pittsburgh-based Pitt Ohio Express has moved its terminal in Roanoke, Va., to a larger, renovated terminal.

The new facility is on the same road as the previous terminal, Pitt Oho announced in a news release. The new address is 1712 Plantation Road Northeast, less than a half mile from its previous location.

The new facility has 28,375 square feet for terminal and maintenance operations.

Pitt Ohio’s new Roanoke, Va., terminal
Pitt Ohio has more room and a lot more dock doors at a newly opened terminal in Roanoke, Va., just down the street from its old one. (Photo courtesy Pitt Ohio)

The 21,675-square-foot terminal has 62 dock doors, increasing by 25 at its previous location. LED lighting and plumbing systems using waterless urinals were added. Directional fans were installed and the new facility is equipped with emission-free electric forklifts and seven charging stations.

The renovated 4,200-square-foot, three-bay maintenance shop has new LED lighting, plumbing systems and HVAC systems, including suspended, high-velocity fans in the shop area. A new garage door was installed to provide ease of access and an exterior open bay was renovated to function as a wash bay.

There also is a new fuel island adjacent to the shop. The new fuel island includes a 20,000-gallon fuel tank and a canopy. It has underground storage for the diesel exhaust fluid.

The 2,500-square-foot office’s new plumbing systems include waterless urinals. The office also has LED lighting. Pitt Ohio installed a new drivers’ room, locker room, and office space for dispatch, management and support staff.

“We are excited about our new location in Roanoke,” Brad Cave, Pitt Ohio vice president of operations, said in the news release. “With the increase in dock doors, our customers gain more capacity and we are better able to service their needs in the Virginia market.”

Pitt Ohio was founded in 1979 by three brothers – Chuck Hammel, Bob Hammel and Ken Hammel – and three trucks. They ran freight between Pittsburg and Ohio, which is the source of the company name. Pitt Ohio serves the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast regions.

In addition to its legacy LTL freight solution, the company provides supply chain and logistics solutions including expedite, freeze protection, truckload, warehouse and distribution, container transloading and dedicated service.

Pitt Ohio also was recently in the news for its request to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to let it use under-21 commercial learner’s permit holders for the agency’s apprentice pilot program. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.