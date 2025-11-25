Pipeline down, pressure up: Northwest scrambles for fuel

Two separate events concerning fuel could have further-reaching effects in the near future.

On Nov. 11, a leak was discovered that forced the shutdown of the Olympic Pipeline system near Everett, Wash.

Much of the gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and petroleum products transported throughout the Pacific Northwest moves through the Olympic Pipeline.

Supplying jet fuel to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is among the major concerns, with as many as 900,000 travelers expected throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to airport officials, if pipeline fuel deliveries did not resume by Nov. 22, airport operations would be affected by federally mandated fuel-management requirements.

Delta was among the airlines warning of potential flight schedule changes.

As of Monday, Nov. 24, the pipeline remained offline with the source of the fuel leak yet to be found.

One local official said a lack of truck resources to transport jet fuel and the distance from fuel suppliers to the airport pose challenges. Trucks are currently operating at a deficit, while the two locations with the most transportable fuel are a two- or three-hour drive from the airport.

Washington state issued an emergency order to expedite fuel deliveries. This declaration waives hours-of-service requirements for motor carriers and drivers assisting with relief efforts.

“We are in close communication with our state and federal partners,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “This declaration will help the airport maintain its fuel supply while the pipeline is offline and limit disruptions to travelers.”

A timeline for resuming normal pipeline operations was still unknown on Nov. 24.

Oregon receives 90% of its refined petroleum through the Olympic Pipeline and has also declared an emergency due to its shutdown.

The Oregon Fuel Action Plan is also in effect.

“Fuel from the pipeline is a critical part of Oregon’s transportation infrastructure, which has vulnerabilities due to a heavy reliance on this single source for most of its petroleum-based fuel,” the Oregon declaration said.

Hours-of-service requirements are suspended for commercial motor vehicle operators providing direct assistance through Dec. 24.

Individuals subjected to excessive prices for fuel or essential consumer goods can report violations to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Services.

Fuel order extended

Thirty-eight thousand gallons of fuel were released after a fatal plane crash near the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 4.

An emergency was declared the following day, granting regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers assisting with containment, clean-up and removal operations regardless of origin of the trip.

That order has been extended and will remain in effect through Dec. 19.

Additionally, economic relief is available through the U.S. Small Business Administration for eligible businesses in Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties.

Businesses may submit disaster loan applications online. LL

