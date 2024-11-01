Pilot reveals 2024 Road Warrior winners

November 1, 2024

SJ Munoz

Pilot Flying J announced Liz Leon of Victorville, Calif., a driver for 4Gen Logistics, as the 2024 Road Warrior grand prize winner.

Leon, a professional driver of more than 19 years, was presented with a $25,000 check during a surprise presentation on Oct. 22 in Rialto, Calif. Throughout her trucking career, Leon has accumulated an average of 100,000 miles crash-free per year and has received recognition for her efforts from the California Trucking Association, a Pilot news release said.

“Congratulations to this year’s Road Warrior, Liz Leon, who stood out among the many deserving drivers we read about during the contest,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot.

For the first time in 2024, Pilot also selected a $1,000 winner each week in September during the Road Warrior nomination period. In addition to Leon, those weekly winners were Herschel Evans of Bremen, Ga., Joe Mondor of Grand Forks, N.D., and Roy Prentice of Reno, Nev.

“We appreciate all the nominations and stories of drivers like Liz, Herschel, Joe and Roy, who show up day in and day out, put in countless hours and miles and embody everything we value at Pilot,” Spradling said.

As part of this year’s nomination process, Pilot utilized its social medial channels and held promotions during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and throughout September.

Information about previous Road Warrior winners, including OOIDA members, is available on the Pilot website. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.