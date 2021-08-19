Pilot Flying J thanks truckers with new NASCAR paint scheme

August 19, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

When the JRM Pilot Flying J Chevrolet hits the track on Aug. 28 for a NASCAR event at Daytona International Speedway, it will have a new look and a clear message.

Stamped on the hood is the phrase “If you’ve got it, a trucker brought it,” while the bumper of the JR Motorsports No. Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, driven by Michael Annett since 2007, features the hashtag “ThankATrucker.”

JRM Pilot Flying J Chevrolet NASCAR car from the front
Pilot Flying J has unveiled a new paint scheme on its No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, dedicated to truck drivers across America. (Photos courtesy Pilot Co./ Pilot Flying J)

 

Back of the JRM Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

 

“At JR Motorsports, we know the importance and value of our nation’s truck drivers,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports and NASCAR Hall of Famer. “Our drivers travel the country to NASCAR Xfinity Series events, and the trailers they carry allow us to do our job on the track each week. We join Pilot Flying J in thanking all the men and women who keep our country moving every day.”

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet reveal

The car was revealed in celebration of driver appreciation month and is designed to inspire NASCAR fans to thank professional drivers for their hard work delivering the goods we all depend on, a Pilot Flying J news release stated.

“Pro drivers have carried us through this past year, delivering food, supplies and medicines around the country,” Steve Vanderink, vice president of regional sales for Pilot Flying J, said in the news release. “They have been our heroes during the pandemic. We hope the driver appreciation month will help raise awareness for their sacrifices and inspire all of us to celebrate what they do.”

After Daytona, the No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet is scheduled to race Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway, Sept. 11at Richmond Raceway, and Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway. LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

