Pilot Flying J opens new travel center, completes eight remodels

Pilot Flying J recently completed several remodels as part of its New Horizons initiative and announced the opening of a new travel center in Palmdale, Calif.

These new/updated travel centers were in seven states. As part of the celebration, Pilot partnered with Monster Energy and local organizations and schools for events, giveaways and donations.

“Our team works hard to open a new store and make these remodels happen, and it’s a moment of pride for them to celebrate with their family, friends, communities and guests,” Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Co., said in a news release. “Being that September is also when we recognize driver appreciation, it was only fitting that we go even bigger with these events to create a fun atmosphere for professional truck drivers and community members to gather together and have a good time.”

Pilot locations in Hope Hull, Ala.; Altoona, Iowa; Pontoon Beach, Ill.; Boonville, Mo.; Joplin, Mo.; Sullivan, Mo.; Florence, S.C.; and Gordonsville, Tenn., were remodeled to include modern amenities and finishes, according to the Pilot news release.

The new Pilot Flying J in Palmdale has 55 truck parking spaces, seven diesel lanes, showers, a full deli, self-checkouts and more.

Guests at the remodeled Hope Hull, Ala.; Joplin, Mo.; and Sullivan, Mo., locations can save 25% on food and beverages with promo code “PFJOctober” in the Pilot Flying J fuel rewards app, while professional drivers are eligible for special perks through Oct. 31.

In addition, all participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers are offering a 10-cent fuel discount, according to the news release.

A total of $110,000 will be donated to 10 local school districts in the remodeled and new store locations in support of robotics programs, and as part of the New Horizons project.

More information about Pilot’s $1 billion investment project is available on the company’s website. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

