Pilot Flying J asking for Road Warrior nominations

Pilot Flying J recently kicked off its annual Road Warrior contest, recognizing professional drivers while telling their stories.

Each week throughout the month-long contest, one $1,000 Road Warrior winner will be selected. A grand prize $25,000 winner will be announced in October.

“Professional drivers really run North America,” Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot, told Land Line. “It’s a great opportunity to celebrate not just our customers but our own internal drivers and tell stories about these heroes. The submissions we’ve seen have been overwhelming.”

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot is also in the midst of its driver appreciation campaign throughout September.

Using the myRewardsPlus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, professional drivers can take advantage of the following promotions:

Three free drinks (Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and select cooler beverages) weekly

Discounts on certain snack items

Extra discounts on snacks, in addition to the 10% military discount on food and beverages, for military and veteran professional drivers

“We feel like we’re the home away from home for the drivers,” Spradling said. “We take very seriously the opportunity to give them the best service we can. It’s our chance to say thank you to these awesome professional drivers who are out there every day on the road.”

Road Warrior contest rules and more information about Pilot’s driver appreciation month are available on the company’s website.

Recent Road Warriors

In 2023, three OOIDA members were recognized as Road Warriors.

Don Crouse, a life member from Bruceville, Ind., was presented with a $15,000 award, while Robert Palm, a life member from New Mexico and founder of Truckers Final Mile, received the runner-up prize of $10,000. The third-place prize of $5,000 went to Angelique Temple, an OOIDA member from Virginia who serves on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s commercial driver panel.

Longtime Land Line Magazine columnist Dave Sweetman, an OOIDA life member, was awarded the Road Warrior grand prize in 2022. LL

