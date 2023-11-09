Pilot Company joins military bridge program

Pilot Company has been accepted into the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, the company recently announced.

The SkillBridge Program offers active-duty military personnel nearing the end of their enlistment opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers.

Through this program, Pilot will provide transitioning service members with training as well as potential full-time opportunities in technology, operations and logistics for the company.

“Finding meaningful employment is one of the challenges veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life,” said Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot Company and a U.S. Navy veteran. “Pilot Company is honored to work with the Department of Defense, through their SkillBridge Program, to help deliver a solid foundation for a successful career beyond military service. Once service members finish the program, we hope they stay at Pilot Company and bring their years of experience and training into some of our leadership roles.”

Pilot currently employs a team of recruiters who attend veteran-based career fairs and military transition assistance programs to provide information on opportunities available to them with the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company.

“Pilot Company is deeply committed to supporting military personnel and veterans, especially in their transition to post-service careers, and has a long history of giving back to organizations such as the Call of Duty Endowment and Hire Heroes,” the company said in a news release.

In addition, service members and their families have access to exclusive discounts through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app.

Veterans Day Fundraising

OOIDA is in the midst of its annual Truckers for Troops campaign, which began Monday, Nov. 6.

Since the program was established, OOIDA and its members have raised nearly $800,000 for veterans and veterans’ organizations. In addition, Truckers for Troops has shipped more than 3,250 care packages to some 40,000 military members.

During this year’s effort, which continues through Nov. 19, OOIDA is offering new and renewed memberships for a discounted price of $35 for a year, $50 for two years or $100 for four years as part of its 50th anniversary.

Of those dues, 10% will go to the Truckers for Troops effort, and the Association will match those funds.

To support Truckers for Troops with a tax-deductible contribution or to take advantage of OOIDA’s membership discounts, call 816-229-5791 or visit ooida.com. Select “Become a Member” to join or renew.

Rounding up

TravelCenters of America is raising funds to support the Special Operators Training Foundation through its round-up campaign.

TA said it was able to assist more than 200 special operations veterans through this effort in 2022. This year’s fundraising effort will run through Nov. 30. LL