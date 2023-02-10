Pilot Co. rounding up for American Heart Association

This month marks Pilot Co.’s annual round-up campaign to benefit the Americam Heart Association.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot has participated in the fundraiser to inspire guests to celebrate reasons to live healthier and longer lives for the past six years.

The effort at Pilot includes the option for guests to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation to the American Heart Association during checkout. Participating Pilot locations will also be selling paper hearts for $1, $3 or $5 with 100% of those proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada.

In addition to collecting donations at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers, Pilot is advocating heart health and safety among its 30,000 teams members with virtual and hands-on CPR training as well as resources to find CPR classes, virtual cooking classes and additional health and wellness tips.

“For the past six years, we’ve been honored to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association through paper hearts and round-up purchases,” Brian Ferguson, chief merchant of Pilot Co., said in a news release. “We’re excited that this year’s campaign also focuses on the importance of CPR. By rounding up your purchases at Pilot and Flying J stores during Heart Month, you are helping the American Heart Association and the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation save lives.”

Certain purchases are not eligible for round-up contributions. More information about the Heart Month fundraiser as well as a list of participating locations is available here, or download the myRewards Plus app. LL

More Land Line business coverage.