PFJ seeks Road Warrior nominations through September

Through the month of September, nominations are being accepted for Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior contest.

Anyone may nominate a U.S.-based professional truck driver for the chance to be named a 2021 Road Warrior, according to a news release. The grand-prize winner in the competition will get $10,000, second place will win $5,000, and third place will win $2,500.

New to this year’s contest, nominations will be accepted on the Pilot Flying J Facebook page. To enter, comment on the pinned Road Warrior post with a story recognizing a professional truck driver for going above and beyond.

Nominations also may be submitted during the entry period on the Road Warrior website at PilotFlyingJ.com/RoadWarrior.



Road Warrior winners will be announced in mid-October and are selected based upon the story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement.

Last year’s $10,000 grand prize winner was Eric Britton, an Army veteran of 15 years who became a professional truck driver and then was promoted to a safety driver trainer.

“Our annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the enormous impact professional drivers have on our economy and our communities,” Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J, said in a news release. “Every day, we have the privilege of serving professional truck drivers in our stores and we hear these incredible stories of their heroism on the highways. Help us recognize these Road Warriors by nominating them, and they could win $10,000.”

The contest is part of Pilot Flying J’s Driver Appreciation Month, which offers free drinks, showers and bonus points via the company’s rewards app.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. LL