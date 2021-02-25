Peterbilt updates vocational models 567 and 520

Peterbilt Motors Co. announced in early February a redesigned model 579 that is quieter and more fuel efficient than the current highway model.

Peterbilt also has updated its vocational trucks, Model 567 dump truck and Model 520 refuse truck, according to a news release.

Both models feature the new VMUX electrical system, which delivers enhanced functionality and seamless integration with many different types of bodies for vocational customer applications.

Model 567

Model 567 features the 15-inch digital display launched with the new Model 579. It has a fully customizable user interface with easy-to-read information. The system offers full power take-off integration.

Also available with Model 567 are the latest safety systems, which are fully integrated into the digital display. These include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with auto resume, speed sign recognition, side objection detection, safety direct integration, multi-lane emergency braking and highway departure detection.

Exterior updates to the Model 567 include a cab-mounted side mirror, bright air intake bezel option and increased DEF tank volume.

Model 567, equipped with the new 2021 Paccar MX-13 or MX-11 engines and Paccar transmission, shows a 2% improvement in fuel efficiency and delivers increased reliability and uptime, the company states.

Model 520

Model 520 is equipped with a new 7-inch digital display in the center of the instrument cluster, which includes conventional speedometer, tachometer, and water and oil temperature gauges.

Using a card system, the display is able to relay information to the driver at a glance, such as ADAS, PTO status, digital gauges, trip summary, drive summary and systems check. Drivers navigate through the different cards using a knob located to the right of the steering column.

Electronic stability control was added to Model 520 in September. It now is available with Bendix Fusion with side objection detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control with auto resume, speed sign recognition, and safety direct integration.

Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt Motors Co. offers a full line of on-highway, vocational and medium duty products. It is part of the Paccar, which manufactures and markets light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, Leyland Trucks, and DAF nameplates. For more information on Peterbilt trucks and services, visit Peterbilt.com. LL