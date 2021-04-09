Peterbilt announces new conventional-cab midrange models

April 9, 2021

Tom Berg

Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536
Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536. (Photo courtesy of Peterbilt Motors Co.)

 

Peterbilt Motors Co. has unveiled its new medium- and medium-heavy duty conventional-cab models, ranging from Class 5 through 7 and into Class 8.

The Models 535, 536, 537 and 548 use a large 2.1-meter-wide cab, new customizable chassis, new eight-speed automated transmission, and multiplex electrical system. They are similar to sister-company Kenworth’s versions announced last week.

The trucks deliver easy bodybuilder integration, allowing customers complete customization to spec their trucks to fit their needs, a company announcement said. There are two hood options, a vocational three-piece hood fashioned of Metton and offering a stationary grille with main frame-rail extensions, and a three-piece SMC aero hood for maximum forward visibility. Both hood options can use a variety of vocational and front engine power-take-off equipment to fit different applications.

The bumper is front-mounted to the chassis with a drop-and-go feature for self-locating. Bumper options include two finishes (chrome or painted), three bumper light mounted options (headlight, daytime running lights or fog), two radar options, two tow options (two tow loops or center tow), and two license plate mounting locations (center or offset).

All of these Peterbilt models come with wide or standard track axles featuring sharp wheel cut angles for a shorter turning radius and mono-leaf or taper-leaf front springs rated from 8,000 up to 20,000 pounds. The rear suspension is available with a taper-leaf or air leaf suspension rated from 12,500 to 40,000 pounds. The cab interior has best-in-class fit and finish, Peterbilt says, with high or low-back seats in cloth or vinyl. Storage space is also best in class, the company says, with three cup holders and 4.6 cubic feet of overhead and door storage space.

The dash layout of the Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536 is fully customizable for any application with available space for optional gauges, switches and ram mounts.

Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt is one of the nameplates marketed by Paccar Inc. LL

Interior of Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536
Interior of Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536 (Photos courtesy of Peterbilt Motors Co.)

 

Tom Berg

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.

