Personal piggy bank? Former trucking company owner sentenced

During the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster relief programs were created to assist small businesses through a difficult time.

However, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro says that some people used the program as their “personal piggy bank.”

Last week, another former trucking company owner was sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds.

Preston Fleming, 68, of Dacula, Ga., was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 18 in U.S. District Court to six months of home confinement in connection with a scheme to obtain more than $170,000 in relief loans for a trucking company that had ceased operations years earlier.

“Fleming lied about his company’s operations, lied about how the money would be used and then lied again to have the loan forgiven, all so he could build himself a new home with pandemic relief funds meant to save struggling small businesses,” said Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. “My office will continue to hold accountable anyone who treated disaster relief programs as a personal piggy bank.”

Fleming pleaded guilty on April 17, before U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, to one count of wire fraud. In addition to six months’ home confinement, Judge Howell ordered Fleming to serve two years of supervised release and to pay the total remaining balance of fraudulently obtained funds. Prosecutors had requested a term of imprisonment.

According to court documents, between 2018 and 2019, Fleming was a co-owner of Fleming Transport Services, Inc. (FTS), a Texas-based trucking company. FTS went out of business before the COVID-19 pandemic and was not an ongoing concern by January 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Despite that, between April 2020 and June 2021, Fleming submitted a series of false and fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration in which he sought disaster relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Fleming falsely certified that FTS was operational as of January 2020 and that the loan proceeds would be used for payroll and other covered operating expenses.

Based on the misrepresentations, the SBA and third-party lenders funded about $172,500 in loans. Rather than using the funds to support FTS, Fleming spent the loan proceeds on personal expenses. He bought land in Dacula, Ga., and spent loan money to build a personal residence on that property. He also disbursed thousands of dollars in loan proceeds to a relative.

In August 2021, Fleming applied for forgiveness of the company’s $12,994 Paycheck Protection Program loan. On the application, Fleming falsely certified that he had complied with all program requirements. Based on those fraudulent documents, the SBA forgave the loan in full, plus interest.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Inspector General. The matter was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nickolas Reck, and Trial Attorneys Alexandre Dempsey and Aaron Jennen of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section.

In 2024, the owner of Whiskey Dix Big Truck Repair was found guilty for his role in the fraudulent collection of nearly $3 million in pandemic relief loans. LL