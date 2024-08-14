Per diem for truckers explained

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association frequently receives questions about per diem deduction.

What is it? What’s the rate? Who gets to claim it?

Simply, per diem is the daily allowance truckers receive to cover expenses, such as meals, when they are away from home.

The IRS increased the per diem rate in 2021 for self-employed truckers or owner-operators to $69 per day, up from $66 per day. Per diem for travel in Canada increased from $71 to $74. Rates have remained unchanged since the IRS announced the 2023-24 per diem rates on Sept. 23, 2023.

Barry Fowler, who writes the Trucking & Taxes column for Land Line Magazine, has covered the issue of per diem several times.

“Self-employed truckers who are subject to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s hours-of-service regulations and who travel away from home overnight where sleep or rest is required can claim the per diem credit,” Fowler wrote. “As of Jan. 1, 2018, employee drivers can no longer claim per diem on their Form 1040 U.S. income tax return as an itemized deduction on Schedule A.”

To deduct your travel expenses, you, as the taxpayer, must be away from your home residence or tax home longer than what would constitute your ordinary work day. You must be away from your home long enough that you cannot complete the trip without sufficient sleep or rest.

It is not necessary that you be away for more than 24 hours in order to meet the overnight rule. An example would be if you were traveling on business and rented a room to sleep or rest during a layover. An example of not meeting the rule would be if you were traveling several hundred miles and needed to stop to rest for an hour.

What about company drivers?

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 eliminated employee drivers’ ability to use the per diem deduction on their taxes.

A bill in the House and Senate would restore the per diem deduction for employee truck drivers. The Tax Fairness for Workers Act was introduced by Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., and Sen. Robert Casey Jr., D-Pa. The bill has 189 co-sponsors in the House and 40 in the Senate.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports reinstating the per diem deduction for company drivers.

“The elimination of the per diem for company drivers has unfortunately increased the tax exposure for many hard-working Americans who make their living behind the wheel of a truck,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in support of a previous version of the bill in 2019. LL