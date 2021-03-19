Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the road closure begins at 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

An 86-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is temporarily closing in both directions late Saturday. through Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The highway will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on March 20 between the New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (Exit 161) interchanges. It will reopen at approximately 6 a.m. on March 21.

The closure is required so work crews can remove the Country Ridge Road bridge, which carries traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.85 in Bedford Township, Bedford County. Blasting will be used to remove the bridge.

Motorists will be sent on a detour around the project of more than 100 miles.

Motorists at Breezewood and New Stanton interchanges will be directed to follow the following detour routes.

Westbound traffic:

Exit Pennsylvania Turnpike at Breezewood.

Follow U.S. Route 30 west for 18.7 miles.

Follow U.S. Interstate 99 north for 30.1 miles.

Follow U.S. Route 22 west for 64.5 miles.

Follow Pennsylvania Toll Route 66 south for 13.9 miles.

Enter Pennsylvania Turnpike at New Stanton, Exit 75.

Eastbound traffic:

Exit at New Stanton Interchange.

Follow U.S. Route 66 Business north for 0.2 miles.

Follow Pennsylvania Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles.

Follow U.S. Route 22 east for 63.7 miles.

Follow I-99 south for 30.4 miles.

Follow U.S. Route 30 east for 18.3 miles.

Reenter Pennsylvania Turnpike at Breezewood interchange.

The more than 100-mile detour is required because shorter alternate routes can’t accommodate the diverted traffic volumes, the commission said.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter the highway at Somerset (Exit 110) and Donegal (Exit 91) interchanges and travel westbound. Vehicles will also be permitted to enter the turnpike at Bedford Interchange (Exit 146) and travel eastbound.

Click here for a map of traffic conditions on the turnpike.

The turnpike also offers real-time, hands-free traffic advisories via its 511PA Smartphone App. LL

