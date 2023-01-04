Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase 5%

January 4, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A 5% toll increase will take effect on Jan. 8 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers. To run the length of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a five-axle truck weighing 62,001 to 80,000 pounds using E-ZPass will pay $315.30, up from $300.10. Truckers without an E-ZPass will have to pay $634.50, an increase from $604.10.

To check toll rates, visit paTurnpike.com/Toll-Calculator.

The 5% toll increase is needed to meet the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s funding and capital-improvement obligations, according to a news release.

While the turnpike regularly outpaces national roadway standards for safety, quality and rideability, the commission does not receive tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway.

For the past 15 years, under Act 44 of 2007, the turnpike has been legislatively mandated to transfer more than $7.9 billion to PennDOT for highway and transit needs. While the funding obligation decreased from $450 million to $50 million per year in 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be paying down the debt to finance the Act 44 mandate for years to come. The commission’s funding plan calls for toll increases of 5% through 2025 based on current projections. The goal is to hold annual increases to 3% beginning in 2028.

Additionally, toll revenues fund the 24/7 operation of the toll road along with system improvements, including construction of new interchanges and reconstruction and widening projects to rebuild and expand the roadway from four to six lanes.

New to the Pennsylvania Turnpike this year is Act 112. It enables the turnpike to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices. Before Act 112, registration suspensions required a higher threshold of six past-due toll invoices or $500 or more in unpaid tolls. LL

