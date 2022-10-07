Pennsylvania Turnpike to close for more than two days

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for a 55-hour period starting on Oct. 14 between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges on the turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476).

According to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release, this stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close at 4 a.m. on Oct. 14, and remain closed in both directions until Oct. 17.

Demolition of the current bridge, which was built in 1957, and construction of a new steel superstructure require the more than two-day closure, said the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Approximately 30,000 vehicles utilize this bridge daily.

The new superstructure has been under construction since March 2022 near the existing bridge.

“The construction technique being used, accelerated bridge construction, eliminates the need for months or years of single-lane traffic patterns and other motorist restrictions by closing that part of the roadway for a limited period over a weekend,” says the news release.

Traffic will be detoured as follows during the Pennsylvania Turnpike closure:

Southbound detour (local traffic) – Exit at Mahoning Valley (Exit 74) and take U.S. Route 209 north to state Route 33 south. Follow Route 33 south to U.S. Route 22 west. Follow U.S. 22 west and re-enter I-476 south at Lehigh Valley interchange.

– Exit at Mahoning Valley (Exit 74) and take U.S. Route 209 north to state Route 33 south. Follow Route 33 south to U.S. Route 22 west. Follow U.S. 22 west and re-enter I-476 south at Lehigh Valley interchange. Southbound detour (through traffic) – Exit at Pocono Exit and take Interstate 80 east to State Route 33 south. Follow State Route 33 south to U.S. Route 22 west. Follow U.S. Route 22 west and re-enter I-476 south at Lehigh Valley interchange (Exit 56).

– Exit at Pocono Exit and take Interstate 80 east to State Route 33 south. Follow State Route 33 south to U.S. Route 22 west. Follow U.S. Route 22 west and re-enter I-476 south at Lehigh Valley interchange (Exit 56). Northbound traffic – Exit at Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) and take U.S. Route 22 east to state Route 33 north. Follow state Route 33 north to Interstate 80 west. Follow Interstate 80 west and re-enter I-476 at Pocono Interchange (Exit 95).

Full project details as well as detour maps can be found here.

This construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, says the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Updated traffic information is available on the 511PA mobile app and the PA Turnpike Alerts Twitter account. LL

More Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania.