Pennsylvania Turnpike ranked world’s most expensive toll road

Of the hundreds of toll roads around the world, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is the most expensive, according to a recent report.

Budget Direct, an insurance company in Australia, analyzed more than 400 toll roads across the globe to find out which are the most expensive and the cheapest. Coming in at No. 1 is the Pennsylvania Turnpike at $112.91. Of course, that price tag skyrockets to more than $600 for a Class 8, five-axle vehicle.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike toll cost is nearly 2.5 times more than the second-most expensive toll road in the world. One reason it is so expensive is the size, spanning 360 miles.

The United States is home to three of the 10 most expensive toll roads, with the New York State Thruway and Florida Turnpike also featured in the list.

The 10 most expensive toll roads in the world are:

Pennsylvania Turnpike ($112.91). Grossglockner High Alpine Road in Australia ($45.43). Rijeka – Zagreb/Split – Dubrovnik in Croatia ($38.42). Confederation Bridge in Canada ($37.75). Zagreb – Dubrovnik in Croatia ($37.13). Grand Saint Bernard Tunnel in Switzerland ($35.07). M-1/E 30 in Belarus ($29.51). New York State Thruway ($28.05). Florida’s Turnpike ($26.45). A2 autostrada Świecko – Konin in Poland ($22.44).

Budget Direct calculated tolls by using rates for a passenger vehicle paying the highest toll possible for the entire length of the toll road. That includes paying cash and during peak hours if variable pricing is used. Toll roads in 20 countries were analyzed.

In the U.S. alone, the most expensive tolls according to Budget Direct’s calculations are:

Pennsylvania Turnpike ($112.91). New York State Thruway ($28.05). Florida Turnpike ($26.45). Ohio Turnpike ($20.50). Texas State Highway 130 ($19.23) New Jersey Turnpike ($18.85). Bayonne Bridge ($16). George Washington Bridge ($16). Goethals Bridge ($16). Outerbridge Crossing ($16). Holland Tunnel ($16). Lincoln Tunnel ($16).

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is only going to get more expensive with annual increases. The cheapest toll road in the United States include:

Boulevard Bridge in Virginia (35 cents). Goldenrod Road Extension in Florida (50 cents). Memorial Bridge in West Virginia/Ohio (50 cents). Virginia State Route 195 (70 cents). Newell Toll Bridge in West Virginia/Ohio (75 cents). Chickasaw Turnpike in Oklahoma (85 cents). Florida State Road 878 (92 cents).

From there, there are more than a dozen toll roads that cost $1 for the entire length. To view the complete list, click here. LL

