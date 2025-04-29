Pennsylvania trucking bills cover oversize loads, milk haulers

Multiple Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation that covers trucking issues related to oversize loads and an exception to travel bans for certain haulers.

Oversize loads

One House bill covers travel restrictions for oversize and overweight loads.

State law now prohibits oversize and overweight loads from operating between sunset and sunrise. Certain exceptions apply.

In urban areas, affected loads are limited to operation between 3 a.m. and sunrise. A load and vehicle must be illuminated with additional lighting on all sides and be accompanied by a pilot vehicle.

“There is no reason to continue to place restrictive burdens on truckers by prohibiting them from operating from sunset to sunrise throughout the Commonwealth,” Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, wrote in a bill memo.

His bill, HB616 would allow oversize and overweight loads to operate under a permit 24 hours a day. The requirement to obtain a permit in advance would not change.

Diamond said that truckers who regularly handle oversize loads have shared concerns about traffic volume on Pennsylvania’s highways during the day.

“They believe it to be much safer to operate oversize loads at night, away from traffic and the increased probability of an accident during daytime hours,” he said.

Diamond added that the current trucking rules “often unavoidably place oversized loads in morning rush hour traffic, increasing the chance of accidents.” He said the restrictions also lead to “needless delays in deliveries, which has a trickledown effect on the businesses and enterprises that are counting on timely delivery.”

The bill is in the House Transportation Committee.

Electronic permits

Electronic permits for oversize loads are the focus of another bill in the House Transportation Committee.

Statute requires that a “live signature” on a physical copy of a permit be present inside a truck at the time of movement.

Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, said her bill would update an old rule.

“With the increased use of phones and work devices in the trucking industry, I believe that we should provide truckers that transport oversized loads with the option to use an electronic permit, should they choose to,” Pickett said.

Her bill, HB955, would allow an applicant to request that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation or a local authority issue a special permit for oversize loads electronically.

Electronic permits must be carried in the vehicle on a phone, laptop or other mobile device. Permits must also be made available for inspection by a police officer or issuing agent.

Certain immunities are included for an officer or agent viewing the electronic permit, such as protection from being held responsible for damage that occurs to a device while it’s in his or her possession.

For instances when a permit is inaccessible for inspection by an officer, the trucking bill includes a provision to permit the applicant to provide a physical copy within five business days.

Pickett said the changes are intended to save truck drivers time and money, as well as to provide a convenience for them and for police officers.

“Transporting oversized loads in Pennsylvania can be an arduous and dangerous process. Therefore, any assistance that we can provide truckers in transporting oversized loads should be encouraged, especially a simple, commonsense change such as allowing an electronic permit for oversized loads,” Pickett said.

Milk haulers

A Pennsylvania Senate bill addresses milk haulers in the state.

Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, is again behind a push to exempt milk haulers from travel bans imposed on the trucking industry during a declaration of disaster emergency.

One year ago, Senate lawmakers approved her bill. A House committee did not consider the legislation that also allowed milk haulers to travel on highways during weather-related commercial travel bans.

This year’s bill, SB481, also includes the weather provision.

“The trucks hauling the milk have a limited window to deliver their product to its destination before it perishes,” Ward stated. “We should be able to trust professional haulers to evaluate the conditions and transport their perishable product when possible.”

The Senate Transportation Committee voted to advance the bill for further consideration. LL

More Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania news is available.