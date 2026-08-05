Pennsylvania targets unsafe truck drivers after trooper’s death

Pennsylvania lawmakers are sending a clear message: Unsafe truck drivers have no place behind the wheel.

A deadly crash in July put that message in the spotlight. Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. was killed on Interstate 81 while inspecting another truck.

He was struck by a commercial vehicle driven by a man officials described as an “illegal alien.”

Several changes under review at the statehouse would crack down on unqualified drivers. Shady CDL schools and trucking companies that ignore safety laws are also in the crosshairs.

New law targets shady truck-driver schools

Pennsylvania is cracking down on so-called “CDL mills.” Such operations take students’ money but fail to give them the training they need.

The new law tightens training rules and raises the stakes for illegal truck-driving schools.

Sen. Judy Ward, R- Blair, said earning a CDL takes hard work. Many applicants turn to private schools for help.

She said by holding unlicensed training schools accountable, the state can better protect drivers and make sure future truckers get the skills they need and understand the responsibility that comes with a CDL.

The Department of Education can now shut down truck-driving schools that break the rules.

Maximum fines also jump from $2,500 to $25,000. Schools can still challenge violations through a hearing.

“The commonwealth’s trucking industry depends on highly skilled and well-trained driving professionals to keep our economy moving,” Ward said. “A CDL credential should represent quality training, demonstrated competency and a commitment to safety. This new law reinforces those standards to keep Pennsylvania’s families safe when traveling on our roadways.”

A state list of licensed CDL training providers is available.

English-only CDL testing

Another proposal would tighten Pennsylvania’s English-proficiency rules for truck drivers. Immigration status is also part of the debate.

Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas, introduced a bill to bring state law closer to federal standards.

Under the bill, a truck driver who cannot meet the English requirement during an inspection would be placed out of service immediately.

Drivers would have to communicate with the public, read road signs, answer officers’ questions and complete required reports in English.

Violators could face a $500 fine and lose their CDL privileges for one year.

Before returning to work, drivers would have to pass a state-approved test.

Third-party testing companies and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would also have to verify that CDL applicants meet the English standard.

PennDOT would be required to give all future CDL tests only in English.

Currently, applicants can take some tests in English or Spanish.

The proposed rule would cover both the knowledge and skills tests. Electronic translators and other translation materials would be banned.

HB2723 also states that out-of-state CDLs are valid in Pennsylvania only if the truck driver meets the English standard.

Legal immigrants who hold CDLs from other countries would not be exempt from Pennsylvania testing rules when applying for a state CDL.

Out-of-state CDL holders seeking a Pennsylvania license would also have to prove they meet the English standard.

“While Pennsylvania has endeavored to comply with federal English proficiency and immigration requirements for CDLs, we must further strengthen our state law for the protection of motorists in the Commonwealth,” Pugh said.

Another bill targets English proficiency

A separate bill takes a similar approach.

SB1295 would require every CDL test in Pennsylvania to be given only in English.

CDL manuals could still be offered in other languages.

Ward said the bill would close loopholes that allow truck drivers who fail to meet federal standards to stay behind the wheel.

She said the bill is not aimed at legal immigrant drivers who meet safety requirements.

“We are embracing immigrant commercial drivers who are lawfully present and can safely operate a heavy truckload around cars, bicycles and pedestrians,” Ward said.

The Senate approved the bill. It is now in the House Transportation Committee.

Anyone operating heavy commercial vehicles on PA highways must be proficient in English to drive safely, so the Senate passed legislation to make sure all CDL testing is done in English – and to end reckless, illegitimate CDL mills. pic.twitter.com/ujeugbfoQZ — PA Senate Republicans (@PASenateGOP) May 29, 2026

Tougher penalties

Lawmakers also want stronger consequences for drivers who ignore out-of-service orders.

A first violation could cost a driver their CDL for one year. A second violation could end that driver’s trucking career.

Trucking companies that knowingly use truck drivers who do not meet safety requirements could face fines of up to $3,000.

Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, said safety laws are not optional.

“Driving commercial vehicles is a responsibility not to be taken lightly, and obtaining a CDL is a privilege that should only be awarded to those who meet the strongest standards,” Robinson said.

SB1296 is now in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Tougher penalties when careless driving kills

Lawmakers are also taking aim at drivers whose careless actions take a life.

The Senate approved a bill that would raise the maximum fine for causing unintentional death. The fine would increase from $500 to $2,500.

Drivers could also lose their license for up to two years.

Ward said a human life should never be reduced to a small fine.

SB1286 is in the House Judiciary Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania news is available.