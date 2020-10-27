Work continues at the Pennsylvania statehouse. Among the topics up for consideration by legislators is whether to tap public-private partnerships to help get truck-related projects done.

The Senate Transportation Committee has voted unanimously to advance a bill to expand the state’s authorization to use public-private partnerships beyond roads, rail and transit. House lawmakers have already approved the bill.

Sponsored by Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, the bill would increase the scope of the state’s P3 program to allow for public-private transportation projects to include the following:

Truck parking.

Weigh station bypasses.

Electronic toll payment.

Snow and ice removal for commercial vehicles.

“I believe extending the scope of the program will only increase the benefits that arise from a strong relationship between the public and private sectors relating to transportation projects,” White previously wrote in a memo to lawmakers.

Additionally, the bill calls for the public-private partnership transportation board overseeing the program to submit an annual report to the General Assembly. The board would be responsible for the following:

A description of all transportation projects evaluated, and resolutions adopted.

A description of all transportation projects denied and reasons for the denial.

A description of all unsolicited plans for transportation projects submitted by private entities and the status of the board’s evaluation of the unsolicited plans.

A description of all requests for the transportation projects submitted by public entities and the status of the board’s evaluation of the requests.

The bill, HB2065, awaits further consideration in the Senate. If approved there, it would head back to the House for approval of changes before moving to the governor’s desk.

Truck parking

Available truck parking is a constant issue for professional drivers traveling the nation’s roadways. Concern about parking availability in the state of Pennsylvania is not an exception.

Earlier this year, the issue was worsened when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed all rest areas because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Information from the Federal Highway Administration shows that Pennsylvania has 10,932 total truck parking spaces. There are 66 public facilities available with 1,569 truck spaces. There are 223 private truck stops with 9,363 truck spaces. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.