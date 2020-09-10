Pennsylvania Senate panel advances bill to increase electric-powered truck weight

September 10, 2020

Keith Goble

|

A Pennsylvania bill is on the move that would add the Keystone State to the list of states to adopt a federal weight exemption for electric battery-powered large vehicles.

The state of Pennsylvania now authorizes affected vehicles to weigh up to 80,000 pounds.

The FAST Act passed by Congress in 2015 raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor-trailers to 82,000 pounds. The rule authorizes states to act to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Second time a charm?

This is the second attempt in as many sessions from Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland, to get an electric-powered truck rule added to the state’s statute. The previous effort passed the Senate but did not come up for a vote in the House before the session ended.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to advance an electric-powered truck bill to put into statute the federal rule. Specifically, SB845 would increase the maximum gross vehicle weight for commercial vehicles powered by electric battery power by 2,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds.

Langerholc sponsored a 2017 bill signed into law that authorizes the same weight allowance for trucks powered by natural gas.

Time for change

Advocates say the weight allowance is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

“Heavy duty electric tractor-trailers that run at full weight capacity weigh closer to 82,000 pounds simply due to the weight of the necessary equipment needed to make the engine and system work,” Langerholc previously wrote in a memo to state senators about the bill.

Natural Gas Vehicles for America has reported that more than half of all states have adopted the gross vehicle weight rating provision.

The bill awaits further consideration in the Senate. If approved there, it would head to the House.

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

Law enforcement officer writing a traffic ticket, ticket quotas

Pennsylvania

Cities will pay a price for ticket quotas

A new Tennessee law would impose a penalty on cities for having ticket quotas, while a bill in Pennsylvania would reinstate toll collectors.

By Mark Reddig | September 01

OOIDA joins coalition to urge FAST Act extension

News

OOIDA joins coalition to urge FAST Act extension

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association joined 87 organization to implore Congress to extend the FAST Act for another year.

By Mark Schremmer | September 10

Hair testing for drug use

News

Hair testing guidelines open to comment through Nov. 9

The public has about two months to comment on the U.S. Department of Health and Services’ guidelines for the use of hair testing.

By Mark Schremmer | September 10

Truck to Success to include info on DAT load boards

News

Truck to Success course includes info on loadboards

Figuring out load boards is part of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course on Oct. 26-28 for drivers thinking about becoming owner-operators.

By Land Line Staff | September 10