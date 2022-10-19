Pennsylvania Senate committee advances autonomous vehicle bill

A bill advancing through the Pennsylvania General Assembly is touted to modernize the state’s vehicle code. Specifically, the measure would allow for the driverless testing and deployment of autonomous cars and trucks on Pennsylvania roadways.

State law now prohibits vehicle operation on state roadways without a human driver behind the wheel inside the vehicle.

Driverless vehicle authorization

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 8-5 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to advance an amended House-approved bill to legalize and regulate driverless vehicles in the state.

The bill, HB2398, would permit platooning with a driver in the lead vehicle. One non-lead vehicle would be permitted to operate with an automated driving system engaged.

A plan for general platoon operations must be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for review.

Additionally, the bill details procedures following any traffic incidents that involve autonomous operation. Proof of insurance coverage equal to at least $1 million would also be required.

Addressing supply chain issues

Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, said her bill would help the state compete with nearly half of all states that have changed their rules to accommodate the autonomous vehicle industry.

“For years, PA was on the cutting edge allowing for the testing of these vehicles and continued research and development. Other states took notice and began changing their legislative environment to encourage this industry to invest and grow in their states,” Oberlander testified. “Now we find ourselves behind 22 other states who have expanded their laws to allow for further deployment in this sector.”

She said HB2398 “strikes a balance between the concerns and challenges, as well as the opportunities and should send a strong message that Pennsylvania is open for this type of high technology business.”

“We welcome these jobs and investment to our commonwealth, but we are also committed to the safety of our citizens.”

Oberlander adds that the industry would also help address the current supply chain issues regarding the delivery of food, medicine, and building supplies. She adds that it will ultimately save lives and improve safety.

Concern voiced

Senate Transportation Committee Minority Chair Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, told the committee he acknowledges that autonomous vehicles represent “the way of the future and the way things are moving whether we like it or not” but that he opposes the bill due to concern about how it will affect the state’s labor industry.

“This bill does not guarantee Pennsylvania workers a seat at the table,” Flynn said.

Senate Transportation Committee Majority Chair Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria, said legislators have worked with stakeholders to come up with a workable product.

He acknowledged that there is still much work to be done on the issue.

The bill now heads to the full Senate. If approved there, HB2398 would move back to the House for consideration of Senate changes before it could advance to the governor’s desk. LL

