Pennsylvania Senate approves local funding flexibility for bridges

October 9, 2023

Keith Goble

|

The Pennsylvania Legislature is taking steps to ensure local funding flexibility for county and municipal bridges.

Currently, state motor license fund dollars in Pennsylvania are appropriated for the construction and repair of county bridges.

For much of the past decade, the state has appropriated $5 million annually out of the motor license fund for county bridges.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R- Mechanicsburg, said current guidance for how the money is spent specifically references “public bridges for which the county is legally responsible.”

He adds that while the funds are used to repair county-owned bridges, current spending guidance fails to note how the funds could be used for bridges owned by municipalities.

As a result, municipal bridges suffer and go without repair while remaining funds go unused due to “ambiguous guidance,” he said.

Removing barriers for local bridges

The Senate voted unanimously last week to advance a bill to expand how counties can use transportation funds. Specifically, SB799 would explicitly allow state funds to be used for county and municipal bridge projects.

“Maintaining safe roads and bridges is a core function of government,” Rothman said in prepared remarks. “My legislation removes regulatory barriers and gives counties the flexibility they need to make much-needed repairs to both county-owned and municipal-owned bridges.”

The bill has moved to the House Transportation Committee for further consideration. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.