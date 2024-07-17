Pennsylvania Senate adopts resolution for truck drivers under age 21 to haul interstate

The Pennsylvania Senate has approved a resolution that urges the federal government to address the supposed truck driver shortage.

Research from the OOIDA Foundation, however, shows that while large motor carriers have stated that the trucking industry is plagued with chronic driver shortage, “real-world facts have demonstrated there are more trucks on the road than there is freight to haul.”

Senate lawmakers voted 31-19 to adopt a resolution that urges the U.S. Congress to “pursue legislative remedies” that allow individuals between 18-20 years old with commercial driver’s licenses to haul interstate. The non-binding resolution is backed by the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.

A memo attached to the resolution, SR258, states that the nation is facing a shortage of nearly 78,000 drivers. Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Mechanicsburg, wrote “The shortage is only expected to increase.”

Rothman stated that “the current restrictions are arbitrary and are contributing to driver shortages, shipping delays and higher prices for consumers.”

“We have well-trained CDL drivers who are safely and successfully driving across Pennsylvania, from Erie to Philadelphia and back – but are prohibited from driving the same truck with the same load across the state line,” Rothman recently told the Senate Transportation Committee.

SR258 states that “the federal prohibition on CDL drivers under 21 years of age operating in interstate commerce limits the number of jobs that are available to young drivers to grow their skills in the trucking industry.” As a result, he said the limitation “often forces them to follow other career paths at a time when they are making critical decisions about their future.”

Passage of the resolution will result in copies of the resolution being transmitted to officials that include the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration administrator, chairs and ranking members of the U.S. House and Senate transportation committees and each member of Congress from Pennsylvania.

Truck driver shortage disputed

Michael Belzer, an economics professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, has studied the trucking industry for over two decades. He said there is not a truck driver shortage.

“There isn’t any such thing as a driver shortage. There is a recruitment and retention problem,” Belzer said.

He added that people at the margin decide, “Is it worth it to get the CDL to work that hard if I’m not making any money?’ A very rational decision on the part of the drivers is to quit, do something else. So, we lose all those people.” LL

Land Line Associate Editor Tyson Fisher contributed to this story.

