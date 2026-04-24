Pennsylvania moves to pull unsafe truck drivers off the road

Pennsylvania lawmakers are turning up the heat to get unsafe truck drivers off the road.

Federal law already says truck drivers must know enough English to read road signs and follow directions. But for most of the past decade, drivers who didn’t meet that standard were allowed to stay on the road.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pushed to bring back penalties a year ago. Soon after, President Donald Trump signed an order to restore the rule.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance followed up by bringing back penalties for truck drivers who don’t meet the requirement.

Now, lawmakers from Wyoming to Alabama are jumping in. They are writing those same federal rules into state law.

More states are lining up to do the same.

English proficiency crackdown

Pennsylvania is in the mix. Lawmakers there are pushing bills to deal with concerns about truck drivers’ English proficiency.

The push comes after a warning last November from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He said the federal government could pull back $75 million if the state doesn’t fix issues with non-domiciled CDLs.

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee met this week on the issue. One bill they approved would require English proficiency for all testing tied to operating a large truck.

Right now, Pennsylvania only offers road tests in English. SB1295 would also require that written tests be given only in English.

CDL manuals could still be offered in other languages.

Committee Chairwoman Judy Ward, R-Blair, is leading the bill. She said the state needs to close loopholes that allow unqualified drivers to get behind the wheel.

She added that the bill would not eliminate the state’s non-domiciled CDL rule.

“We are embracing immigrant, commercial drivers who are lawfully present and can safely operate a heavy truck load around cars, bicycles, and pedestrians,” Ward said.

The truck driver bill awaits further Senate action.

Out-of-service penalties

The committee also backed another bill that would hit harder on out-of-service violations – like driving a large truck without meeting proficiency standards.

First-time offenders would be benched for one year. Repeat offenders could be banned from driving for good.

Companies and contractors that use truck drivers who don’t meet the requirement could face $3,000 fines.

Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Bridgeville, said it’s unacceptable for anyone, whether they’re illegal immigrants or American citizens, to ignore safety laws and put others at risk.

“Driving commercial vehicles is a responsibility not to be taken lightly, and obtaining a CDL is a privilege that should only be awarded to those who meet the strongest standards,” Robinson said.

SB1296 is moving to another committee before heading to the Senate floor.

CDL mills

Another bill would drop the hammer on unqualified CDL training providers – often called “CDL mills.”

SB1294 would update the state education code to tighten training rules and ramp up penalties to shut down bad actors.

Ward told the Senate Education Committee that some of these truck driver programs use reckless practices and put the public at risk.

“CDL mills have spread across the nation with unqualified teachers and improper training for the federal entry-level driver training program,” she said.

Her bill would give the Department of Education the power to shut down programs that break the rules.

Fines would also spike. The current $2,500 penalty could jump up to $25,000.

Programs would still have the right to a hearing to fight violations.

The committee voted to approve the bill. LL

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