Pennsylvania lawmakers want to put more cameras on drivers

Pennsylvania lawmakers want to put more ticket cameras on the roads.

The pitch is simple: Catch dangerous drivers. Make roads safer.

But critics see a different danger.

They see more ticket machines watching drivers, mailing fines and turning traffic enforcement into a money-making system.

Automated enforcement has been used around Philadelphia for years. Red-light cameras were allowed in parts of the city.

In 2018, Pennsylvania approved speed cameras in highway work zones. Two years later, speed cameras arrived on Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard. Lawmakers also allowed them on up to five other “dangerous corridors” in the city. Pittsburgh is among the other places allowed to use automated enforcement.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say lawmakers are too quick to reach for ticket cameras.

Their argument: The goal should be safer, smoother traffic – not more ways to send drivers a bill.

Ticket cameras could spread statewide

Rep. Tarik Khan, D-Philadelphia, wants to make speed cameras available to every municipality in Pennsylvania.

He says speeding remains one of the leading causes of serious crashes in the state. His bill, HB2635, would let any municipality create a speed camera program through a local ordinance.

Before installing a ticket camera, officials would have to show a real speeding or crash problem exists.

The cameras would target drivers traveling well above the speed limit. Tickets would not add points to a driver’s license or raise insurance rates.

Khan says automated enforcement can reduce dangerous speeding and save lives.

Rep. Ed Nielson, D-Philadelphia, said the cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard have helped cut speeding. He believes other communities should get the same choice.

Red-light cameras could spread in Allegheny County

Pennsylvania currently allows 17 municipalities to use red-light cameras.

Pittsburgh is one of them. The city launched its program this summer. But other municipalities in Allegheny County cannot use the devices.

Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Pittsburgh, wants to change that. He said red-light cameras “can and should be expanded.” He believes they could improve the safety for drivers and pedestrians.

His bill, SB1072, would let cities across Allegheny County decide whether to install red-light cameras. For drivers, that could mean more ticket cameras watching the roads.

The debate is not going away. Supporters see cameras as a safety tool. Critics see a growing network of automated ticket machines that can punish drivers without a police officer even pulling them over.

And they say Pennsylvania should be careful before turning more roads into a cash register. LL

More Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania news is available.