Pennsylvania lawmakers pursue turnpike toll collection fix

Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers are getting the ball rolling in pursuit of collecting millions in unpaid turnpike tolls.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D- Lackawanna, is behind one bill that would require outstanding tolls and late fees be paid by an individual in order to register a vehicle.

A recent Pennsylvania State Auditor’s report shows that uncollected and unbillable tolls total $155 million for the most recent one-year period. The amount is up from $104 million from the previous year.

Flynn says the amount of uncollected and unbillable tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike continues to be a “black eye for the operational integrity of the system.”

He points out that the problem has worsened since 2020 when the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission switched over to cashless toll collection.

“Paying customers continue to face significant toll increases that put pressure on their household budgets while others avoid paying without consequences,” Flynn wrote in a memo to legislators.

He added that unpaid tolls come at the expense of roadway maintenance and improvements.

“A main component of the annual or biennial vehicle registration process is confirmation of a legal address. This address information is how the PTC makes contact with individuals to collect tolls via the Toll By Plate system.”

Vehicle registration

His proposal would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to share information on uncollected and unbillable tolls, along with late fees, to the state Department of Transportation.

The highway department would be required to crosscheck the database as part of the registration process to verify that an individual does not have unpaid tolls.

If an individual does have unpaid tolls, they would need to pay the outstanding balance and late fees before their vehicle registration would be issued.

Lottery winnings and state income tax returns

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, is behind another effort to collect unpaid tolls.

Her legislation, SB1350, would garnish Pennsylvania lottery winnings and state income tax returns of nonpaying turnpike users.

From April 2021 to March 2022, the turnpike reported a projected total of $155 million in unpaid tolls. That is up 49% from the previous year.

“Unfortunately, the law-abiding turnpike users are being punished by this loss in toll revenue, with continued toll increases year after year,” Boscola wrote in a memo. “It is imperative we step up enforcement and give the turnpike tools to go after these repeated offenders. My bill will do just that.”

Neither bill is expected to pass this year. The legislators want to begin the discussion on the issue in the lead-up to the 2023 regular session. LL

