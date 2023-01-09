Pennsylvania lawmakers call for fuel tax rate changes

January 9, 2023

Keith Goble

|

Multiple lawmakers in the Pennsylvania General Assembly are calling for the state’s fuel tax rates to be frozen.

Starting Jan. 1, Pennsylvania’s 57.6 gas tax rate is up 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The 74.1-cent diesel rate has risen 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents.

The changes are due to the state’s variable-rate fuel taxes.

Since 2013, the state has increased the taxes automatically when the average fuel price exceeds $2.99 per gallon. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue determined that over the past year, the average price statewide exceeded that amount triggering the latest increase.

Halt to regular increases

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria, and Rep. Joe D’Orsie, R-Manchester, have announced pursuits to put a stop to automatic fuel tax hikes.

“Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been well above the national average for years because of the state’s exorbitantly high gas tax,” D’Orsie said in a news release. In the days leading up to the start of the new year, he added that the rate increases make matters worse for motorists and truck drivers.

“In inflationary times, we should be protecting consumers at the gas pump, not penalizing them,” he stated. “Increases like these have a trickle-down effect. Not only will gas prices rise if we don’t act, but the cost of the goods transported by trucks dependent on diesel fuel will follow suit.”

Instead, advocates say lawmakers should be responsible for making decisions on possible fuel rate increases.

Electric vehicles part of funding solution

Langerholc said the state needs to find innovative alternatives to support traffic safety operations that do not include asking road users to pay more at the pump.

“We need to identify forward-thinking solutions to ensure all road users, such as owners of electric vehicles, are paying their fair share,” he wrote.

He announced plans to pursue a fuel-tax equivalent mileage-based user fee to be imposed solely on light-duty electric vehicles. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania is available.

 

MATS

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

truck insurance

Pennsylvania

Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance and doing your taxes will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful.

By Scott Thompson | January 03

Suncor oil refinery north WildEarth GuardiansDenver. Image by

Fuel prices

Colorado refinery shutdown, state of emergency declared

A shutdown of Suncor’s refinery in Commerce City, Colo., results in state of emergency and potential rising fuel costs within the state.

By SJ Munoz | January 05

Diesel pumps in Spartanburg, S.C. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Fuel prices

ProMiles says national diesel average down another 4 cents

The national diesel average is 4.3 cents lower this week, according to the Jan. 2 ProMiles.com report. EIA average price shows increase.

By Land Line Staff | January 04

Diesel price on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Joplin, Mo. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

National diesel price average keeps dropping, ProMiles

The national diesel average price continues to drop, says a Dec. 27 report from ProMiles.com. AAA and federal data reflect the same trend.

By Land Line Staff | December 28