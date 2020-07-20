Pennsylvania House endorses revamped CDL violation notification rules

July 20, 2020

Keith Goble

A bill halfway through the Pennsylvania statehouse covers concern about notification requirements of violations for commercial drivers.

House lawmakers voted unanimously to advance a bill to increase penalties and shorten the time required for a CDL holder to report nonparking traffic violations to their employer. The bill, HB2296, now moves to the Senate.

Pennsylvania statute requires commercial drivers to report nonparking traffic violations to their employer within 30 days of conviction.

Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Shaler, says there is enhanced responsibility for commercial drivers to operate safely because of the size and weight of commercial vehicles.

“I believe Pennsylvania’s traffic violation reporting requirements should be updated to ensure employers receive notifications from their employees more expediently, as well as require the reporting of violations pending adjudication,” Mizgorski wrote in a memo to lawmakers.

Enhanced notification requirements for CDL holders

One provision in the bill would require CDL holders to report to their employers a nonparking traffic violation conviction within 15 days instead of 30.

A separate provision specifies that a driver must notify his or her employer within 30 days of being arrested, cited or charged with a nonparking traffic violation. Employers would be forbidden from terminating the employee unless he or she is convicted of the violation.

Failure by a driver to notify the employer of a summary offense would be a $100 fine. An unreported violation that is a serious traffic offense, felony or DUI, could result in an additional $300 fine for the driver.

HB2296 awaits further consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

