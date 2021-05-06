An effort halfway through the Pennsylvania statehouse is intended to improve operation of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

The agency maintains and operates eight toll bridges and 12 free bridges connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The commission is made up of 10 members, five from each state.

Changes to how the commission is run is not a simple process. Because the agency is set up by a federal charter, identical legislation must be enacted in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and approved by the federal government.

The Pennsylvania House has voted 200-1 to take steps to bring change to the commission. Sponsored by Rep. Joe Emrick, R-Northampton, HB607 would implement greater state oversight of the commission.

Toll bridge rates rise

Emrick has pursued the action in previous sessions only to come up short of passage. Following his introduction of the latest effort at the statehouse, the commission announced in February toll increases that took effect in mid-April.

Commission officials cited the pandemic for toll revenue declines that necessitated rate hikes.

Specifically, vehicles soon are paying $4.50 per axle for E-ZPass. Affected vehicles paying with cash/toll-by-plate are paying $5 per axle.

Additionally, there is a 10% off-peak discount for commercial vehicles.

Push for greater oversight

The bill awaiting consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee would “tighten control” over activities of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

A requirement would be implemented for the minutes of every commission meeting to be delivered to the governor. The commission would be forbidden from taking action until the minutes are approved by the governor, or for a period of 10 days.

Another provision in HB607 would grant the Pennsylvania governor veto power over actions of the state’s commissioners.

Emrick says gubernatorial power over commission actions would allow unwarranted toll increases to be thwarted.

“I think it is absolutely egregious that the DRJTBC would enact a toll increase while Pennsylvanians and our businesses are still suffering financially due to the pandemic,” Emrick said in prepared remarks.

“My legislation would allow the governor to oversee and review all actions made by the commission and create another level of checks and balances especially since their decisions would affect travel between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.”

A third provision would require an annual financial and management audit of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission by Pennsylvania’s auditor general and his New Jersey counterpart.

New Jersey already has the rules in place. LL

