Pennsylvania eyes a fix for a local bridge funding gap

A Pennsylvania bill could help counties with load bridge repairs by clearing up confusing rules on state transportation funds.

State law sets aside $5 million a year to repair county bridges. But current rules do not clearly say whether counties can use that money to fix bridges owned by towns and cities.

That confusion can leave local bridges waiting for repairs while money goes unused. The problem is not always a lack of funding. Sometimes, the rules make it unclear how the money can be spent.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Mechanicsburg, says the bill would give counties more freedom to decide which bridges need repairs.

He said the current rules cover bridges owned by counties but do not clearly address bridges owned by towns within those counties. As a result, some local bridges may miss out on funding that could help pay for repairs.

Bill could clear roadblock to bridge repairs

The House Transportation Committee voted 15-9 to advance a bill that would let counties use state funds to repair both county-owned and town-owned bridges.

The Senate has already approved the measure. It now awaits further action in the House.

The funding dates back to Act 89 of 2013. The act set aside $5 million a year from the Motor License Fund for county bridge work.

But the rules focus on public bridges that counties are legally responsible for. They do not clearly explain whether counties can use that money to fix bridges owned by towns and cities.

SB205 would clear up that question. It would let counties use the money for bridge repairs on both county- and town-owned bridges.

Rothman said safe roads and bridges are a basic duty of government. He also said the bill would remove rules that get in the way of needed repairs.

For drivers, the change could give local officials another way to pay for bridge work. It could also help put existing state funds to use instead of leaving them tied up by unclear rules.

The bill would not add more money to the $5 million annual fund. It would give counties more options for how to spend it.

But the change would not guarantee that every bridge in need gets fixed. The results would depend on local needs and how counties choose to use the money.

The next step is House action. If lawmakers approve the bill, it would head to the governor for a final decision.

For drivers, the real test is what happens after that. Clearer rules could help counties turn available money into repairs. The goal is simple: fewer barriers to fixing the bridges people rely on. LL

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